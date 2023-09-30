Putin Continues To Rely On Wagner Veterans In Global South Matters - British Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to rely on former Wagner Group fighters to advance Russia's interests and influence in the Global South.

The UK Defense Ministry said this in a new intelligence update published on X, Ukrinform reports.

According to the ministry, on September 29, 2023, Russian authorities published footage of President Putin meeting former Wagner Group Chief of Staff Andrei Troshev, tasking him with overseeing and establishing new "volunteer fighting units."

British analysts said that many Wagner veterans likely consider him a traitor. "Around the time of the June 2023 insurrection, Troshev took up a role in the official security forces: Troshev was probably involved in encouraging other Wagner personnel to sign contracts, contributing to the insurrection," the ministry said.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, who recently toured African states, was also present at the meeting with Putin.

British intelligence believes that presidential endorsement of Troshev and Yevkurov indicates Russia's continuing utilization of volunteer units and private military companies, and planning for the future of Wagner.

"It is prepared to draw on the experience of veterans who can demonstrate their loyalty to the state and continued involvement in the Global South, but probably with greater oversight from the Kremlin," British experts said.