Azerbaijan Will Help Repair Polyclinic In Irpin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The company Socar will help reconstruct a polyclinic in Irpin, Kyiv region, with the assistance of the government of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani partners are allocating UAH 60 million for repairs.

Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Socar, with the assistance of the Government of Azerbaijan, Ilgar Isbatov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ukraine, will reconstruct the Irpin city polyclinic, 38 Sadova Str.,” the report says.

Azerbaijani partners are allocating UAH 60 million to repair the polyclinic.

"According to the project, which we earlier handed over to the benefactors, these funds will be used for: major repairs and insulation of facades; arrangement of a simple shelter; repair of ventilation; landscaping, parking; repair of entrance groups," said Markushyn.

