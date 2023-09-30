Snooker Club Manager Tortured By Police, ASI Suspended

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Aftab Mohmand

The manager of a snooker club located in the Nasir Bagh area of Peshawar became the victim of alleged torture by local police officers.

Rafiullah, the Chief Engineer and the brother of Snooker Club Manager Safiullah, recounted the incident to TNN.

He explained that on the evenings of September 23 and 24, ASI Fazal Hayat, who was in charge of the Police Colony, along with several policemen, entered their Snooker Club premises located within the Police Colony. Without warning, they began physically assaulting approximately 10 individuals who were playing snooker at the club. In response, Safiullah, the club manager, pleaded with the officers not to resort to violence and suggested that they address any issues through communication.

According to Rafiullah, ASI Fazal Hayat accused the snooker club of hosting drug addicts who were allegedly involved in drug use and gambling activities.

Rafiullah further claimed that ASI Fazal Hayat, along with the other policemen, subjected Safiullah to physical torture. Following the altercation, the police confiscated snooker equipment, including cues, balls, and boards, along with cash totaling lakhs of rupees from the club. Additionally, they arrested Safiullah and took him into custody.

Rafiullah mentioned that he secured his brother's release on bail through legal proceedings with the assistance of a lawyer. Subsequently, he filed a formal complaint against ASI Fazal Hayat with the IG Complaint Cell, Human Rights Cell, and Anti-Police Commission Cell.

Rafiullah emphasized that they also notified the relevant circle police officers about the incident and have initiated court proceedings for legal actions, including filing a case against ASI Fazal Hayat.

On the other hand, SP Warsak Division, Arshad Khan, disclosed that a preliminary inquiry revealed that ASI Fazal Hayat had made a mistake. Consequently, he has been suspended and placed under investigation. The matter has been forwarded to the department for further examination, and a departmental inquiry into the actions of ASI Fazal Hayat is set to take place.

