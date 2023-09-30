US Stock Exchanges Close In Green Territory

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US stocks closed in the green Thursday, Azernews reports.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 116 points, or 0.35%, to
end the session at 33,666. The S&P 500 rose 25 points, or
0.59%, to 4,299.
The Nasdaq rose 108 points, or 0.83%, to finish the day at
13,201.
The VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, fell
4.8% to 17.35. The 10-year US Treasury yield lost 1.1% to
4.581%.
The dollar index was down 0.48% to 106.15, while the euro rose
0.61% to $1.0564 against the greenback.
Precious metals were mixed with gold trimming 0.44% to $1,867
per ounce but silver increasing 0.37% to $22.62.
Oil prices retreated with a loss of more than 1.3% after a rally
Wednesday. Global benchmark Brent crude was at $93.09 per barrel
and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude at $91.73.
