ASE Index Up 0.16%

Amman, Sept 30 (Petra) -- The general index of stock prices on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) rose by 0.16 percent, ending the week's trading at 2,414 points.The average daily trading volume last week was at about JD5.8 million, compared to JD3.6 million in the previous week, up 61 percent.The total weekly trading volume reached about JD23.2 million, compared to 18 million in the previous week.Some 21.4 million shares were traded last week through 11,377 transactions.

