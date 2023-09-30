Goa To Kerala-7 Romantic Honeymoon Destinations In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India offers a plethora of romantic and beautiful destinations that are perfect for a honeymoon. Here are seven enchanting honeymoon destinations in India.

Nestled in the Himalayas, Manali is a picturesque hill station with snow-capped peaks, lush valleys, and adventure activities like trekking and paragliding.



If you seek secluded beaches, crystal-clear waters, and water sports like snorkelling and scuba diving, the Andaman Islands provide a tropical paradise.



Nestled in the Nilgiri Hills of Tamil Nadu, Ooty is known for its picturesque tea gardens, pleasant climate, and scenic beauty.



This hill station in Kerala is famous for its lush tea plantations, misty mountains, and cool climate. Explore the scenic landscapes, enjoy nature walks, and visit tea estates.

Known for its pristine beaches, vibrant nightlife, and Portuguese charm, Goa is a popular choice for honeymooners seeking a blend of relaxation and excitement.



Kerala offers serene backwaters, lush hill stations, and beautiful beaches. A houseboat cruise in the backwaters is a must-experience activity for couples.



If you and your partner are adventure enthusiasts, consider Leh-Ladakh. It offers breathtaking landscapes, high mountain passes, and a unique cultural experience.