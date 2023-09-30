Weapons For Ukraine Are Way To Peace - Stoltenberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine needs more weapons, because the stronger it is on the battlefield, the stronger its position will be at any negotiating table.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this at the First International Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv, Ukrinform reports.

"Courage alone does not stop drones. Heroism alone cannot intercept missiles. Ukraine needs capabilities. High quality. High quantity. And quickly. There is no defense without industry," Stoltenberg said.

He praised the ingenuity of the Ukrainian defense industry, noting that in the production of military equipment, from drones to demining equipment, Ukraine has innovated "at lightning speed."

"The stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the stronger their position will be at any negotiating table. So while it may sound like a paradox, weapons for Ukraine are the way to peace," Stoltenberg said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier that representatives of 252 defense companies from over 30 countries had participated in the First International Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv.

Photo: flickr.com