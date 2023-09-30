UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Botswana On National Day

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2023 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana on the occasion of his country's National Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Masisi on the occasion.
