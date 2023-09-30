Azerbaijan Shares Footage Of Seized Artillery Installations In Khojavend (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30.
Azerbaijan has
released video footage of seized Armenian artillery installations
on the territory of Khojavend district, Trend reports.
Will be updated
