Qatar Condemns Blasts In Pakistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Qatar expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the two explosions that targeted a mosque near Pakistan's city of Peshawar and a religious gathering in Baluchistan, and left over 50 people killed and dozens others injured.
In a statement issued yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs renewed Qatar's firm position of rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives or reasons. It also stressed its categoric rejection of targeting places of worship and terrorizing peaceful people.
