(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) From the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) :

Lively debate at IBBC's well attended Cumberland Lodge retreat

IBBC held its 11th Cumberland lodge retreat sessions on 25th -27th September, with 70 members and guests from Iraq and the UK.

The sessions offered members access to experts, observers and officials from Iraq, the UK, and the Middle East, in open discussions to debate issues under Chatham House rules. This year, members were in lively and upbeat mood offering vigorous, well-informed debate and passionate discussion on economic, political, educational and climate issues and solutions.

Welcomed by both Baroness Nicholson and Cannon Ed Newell of Cumberland Lodge, the first evening's dinner was attended by Ms Jwan Khioka, Deputy Head of Mission at the Iraqi Embassy, Mr. Karwan Jamal Tahir, KRG Representative in the UK and H.E Mr Manar Dabbas, Jordan Ambassador to the UK, who spoke directly and eloquently of the warm Iraqi-Jordanian relations and the geopolitical views of both Iraq and UK.

Mr Christophe Michels opened the morning sessions. The first session being on Iraq and the wider region, which was chaired by: Dr Neil Quilliam of Chatham House, with speakers: Baroness Nicholson, IBBC President; Mr Nicholas Pellham, Middle East Correspondent, The Economist; Mr Ivan Parks, Joint Head Iraq & Arab Peninsula Department, FCDO; Dr Fareed Yasseen; Iraq Climate Envoy, Advisor to the Prime Minister; Ms Sara Ayad Allawi, Deputy Chair, Iraqi National Party.

The second session discussed Iraq's economic outlook, which looked positive in the short term, but more challenging in the medium to long term. This session was chaired by: Ms Hadeel Hassan, Founder HHP Law with distinguished speakers: Professor Frank R. Gunter, Lehigh University and Mr Mohammed Al Delaimy, President, Trade Bank of Iraq.

IBBC was privileged to have very high-profile Iraqi spokespeople for the Energy & Climate Change debate. Contributing-Chair Dr Fareed Yasseen; Iraq Climate Envoy, Advisor to the Prime Minister and Mr Laith Al Shaher, IBBC Advisory Council, Mr Ali Mashkour MP, Member of the Energy Committee in the Iraqi Parliament, with surprising presentations and insights into Iraq's climate ambitions. During the afternoon, IBBC's growing education and skills sector enjoyed full attention for two sessions addressing IBBCs Education agenda, which is also a priority for the Government of Iraq.

Fourth session was on Adapting Iraq's University curriculum to the requirements of a modern economy. Chaired by: Prof Mohammed Al Uzri, IBBC Education. Speakers: Dr Hazim Al-Zubaidi, Director General of Governmental Programme, MOHESR.

And a productive session on Academic Collaboration with Iraq, chaired again by Prof Mohammed Al Uzri, IBBC. Speakers included: Dr Hazim Al-Zubaidi, Director General of Governmental Programme, MOHESR, Mr Ben Lawton, Deputy Director, The British Council and members Newcastle University, Bath Spa, Unihouse and GEMS education

Members concluded the day with a dinner talk from Brigadier James Ellery (Turnkey) on his insights into Iraq and experiences as an army officer.