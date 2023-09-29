Israeli Army Kills Another Palestinian In West Bank: Sources

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Sept 30 (NNN-WAFA) – Israeli army, yesterday, killed another Palestinian man, in the West Bank city of Al-Bireh, Palestinian medical and security sources said.

“Mohammed Jibril Ramana died, due to serious injuries sustained by Israeli army's live bullets,” the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The ministry added that, another man was injured in the incident.

Palestinian security sources said that, the Israeli army fired live bullets at two young men, at the entrance to Psagot settlement in the West Bank city of Al-Bireh.

Israeli army's spokesman, Avichai Adraee, said in a statement that, Israeli forces fired bullets at Palestinians who threw Molotov cocktails towards a military post, adjacent to the community of Psagot.

“Soldiers conducting routine activity at the scene identified the suspects and responded with live fire. Two assailants were neutralised and transferred to receive medical treatment,” Adraee added.

No casualties were reported among the Israeli soldiers, Adraee noted.

Since Jan this year, 33 people, most of them Israelis, have been killed in attacks carried out by Palestinians.

However, more than 200 Palestinians were killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers, according to official figures.– NNN-WAFA

