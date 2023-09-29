(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca)
Europe's Inflation Rate Falls To A Two-Year Low Of 4.3%
Inflation in Europe has fallen to an annualized 4.3%, its lowest level since October 2021.
Inflation in September declined from a 5.2% annual reading in August, while month-over-month inflation dropped to 0.3% from 0.5%.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco products, decreased to 4.5% year-over-year in September from 5.3% in August.
The latest inflation reading comes a week after the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates to a record high of 4%.
The ECB forecasts that inflation in Europe will average 5.6% this year, before falling to 3.2% in 2024 and 2.1% in 2025.
However, the central bank has warned that the current surge in crude oil prices, which are nearing $100 U.S. per barrel, could complicate its inflation forecasts.
Inflation differs greatly among countries in Europe. Annual price rises in Germany, the biggest European economy, came in at 4.3% in September as that country struggles with an economic slowdown.
Elsewhere, inflation in France during September was up 5.6% from a year ago, while inflation rose 3.2% year-over-year in Spain.
MENAFN29092023000212011056ID1107164664
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.