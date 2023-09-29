Grand Mercure Agra Fatehabad Road, In The Historic City Of Agra, Opens Its Doors

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Agra, 28th September 2023 - Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, is pleased to announce the grand inauguration of Grand Mercure Agra-a sophisticated property comprising 168 meticulously designed rooms. Nestled in the heart of Agra, this unique gem offers an unrivalled vista of the Taj Mahal. Grand Mercure Agra stands as a testament to uncompromising excellence in hospitality, promising an unparalleled experience in one of the world's most iconic destinations.



Strategically located on Fatehabad Road, Grand Mercure Agra lies within a brief, awe-inspiring drive from the Taj Mahal, enveloping guests in the rich tapestry of Agra's cultural heritage. The hotel showcases a trio of exceptional dining venues: Lattice, an all-day dining establishment that tempts with a lavish buffet and à la carte culinary delights; Bello-Italiano, a haven for aficionados of authentic Italian cuisine; and Sky Grill, a rooftop sanctuary that grants an ethereal perspective of the Taj Mahal-an enchanting backdrop for indelible dining memories. Additionally, a Brew Café awaits to gratify discerning coffee connoisseurs.



KING BED ROOM LATTICE-ALL DAY DINING RESTAURANT



For a variety of events and gatherings, the hotel boasts an array of banquet spaces, headlined by the Grand Crystal Ballroom, capable of accommodating up to 500 esteemed guests, complemented by two fully equipped meeting rooms. Guests can rejuvenate in the rooftop swimming pool, set against the Taj Mahal's mesmerizing backdrop, pursue their wellness goals at the state-of-the-art fitness center, and partake in profound rejuvenation at Nirvana Spa. Grand Mercure Agra embodies the pinnacle of sophistication and hospitality, promising an unforgettable sojourn.



Mr. Puneet Dhawan, Senior Vice President of Accor India and South Asia, said, "Agra stands as a city steeped in profound historical significance, and it is with great pride that we unveil the Grand Mercure establishment within its borders. This momentous occasion reaffirms Accor's unwavering dedication to providing unparalleled hospitality experiences while fortifying our foothold in the vibrant landscape of India."



Mr. Vivek Mahajan, General Manager of Grand Mercure Agra, added, "Our hotel is more than just a destination; it's a testament to exceptional service, and a gateway to discover the beauty of Agra. Every guest who walks through our doors will experience the essence of Agra's rich history and vibrant culture, reimagined through the lens of unparalleled comfort and unmatched service. Grand Mercure Agra is a reflection of Accor's dedication to providing contemporary travellers with premium comforts and cultural reconnections. It invites guests to experience the uniqueness of the local culture, from iconic dishes to cherished rituals."





About Grand Mercure



Grand Mercure Hotels & Resorts tempts travelers with a charming and inviting hotel experience that appeals to their imagination and insatiable sense of discovery. With its debut in Asia Pacific nearly 20 years ago, the Grand Mercure network consists of more than 55 hotels that embrace cultural tradition, locally influenced cuisine and inspired artistic expression. Flagship hotels include Grand Mercure Bengaluru Gopalan Mall in India, Grand Mercure Belem Do Para in Brazil and Grand Mercure Rio de Janeiro Riocentro in Brazil. Grand Mercure is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.





About Accor



Accor is a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in 5 500 properties, 10 000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 40 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics & integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity & inclusion. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.

