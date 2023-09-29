OBG And QC Forge Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) and Oxford Business Group (OBG) have formalised a significant partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This strategic alliance is poised to assume a pivotal role in shedding light on Qatar's economic landscape for 2023, with a strong focus on critical areas including economic diversification, digital strategies, and the ongoing energy transformation.

The MoU was signed by Hussain Yousef Al Abdulghani, Director of Administrative and Finance Affairs at the Qatar Chamber and Fernanda Braz, OBG's Country Director, at the Chamber's headquarters.

QC's overarching strategy closely aligns with the Qatar National Vision 2030, a comprehensive framework aimed at enhancing the private sector's competitiveness, driving growth, and fostering economic development. A cornerstone of this vision is the promotion of economic diversification and the pursuit of inclusive economic growth.

The MoU aims to foster cooperation between both parties in highlighting the Qatar Chamber's commitment to harnessing innovation, utilising state-of-the-art infrastructure, and implementing an effective communication strategy. This includes modernising digital infrastructure, introducing innovative electronic services, and fostering a culture of innovation to deliver superior support to the private sector. Additionally, it encompasses the establishment of robust communication channels with governmental partners, ministries, and stakeholders, along with the expansion of collaboration with other chambers of commerce worldwide.

The longstanding partnership between OBG and QC, which has thrived for the past three years, extends its reach to the publication of The Report: Qatar 2023, which constitutes a comprehensive report that delves into a myriad of critical timely topics, such as economic diversification, energy transition and digitalisation, offering invaluable insights into Qatar's ever-evolving economic landscape.

Hussain Al-Abdulghani, the Director of Administrative & Finance Affairs at Qatar Chamber, expressed his delight in renewing the Chamber's partnership with the Oxford Business Group for their upcoming economic report on Qatar titled,“The Report: Qatar 2023.”

“The Report serves as an inclusive guide for the national economy and highlights contributions from prominent representatives in both the public and private sectors,” he noted.

Fernanda Braz, OBG's Country Director, stated that the partnership with QCCI represents a significant milestone in their commitment to offering comprehensive insights into Qatar's dynamic economic landscape.

“The Report: Qatar 2023 will delve deeply into critical aspects of Qatar's economic journey, from its ambitious economic diversification agenda to the cutting-edge digital strategies shaping its future. This report will serve as an invaluable resource, delivering in-depth insights tailored for investors, businesses, and policymakers seeking to navigate and engage with Qatar's evolving business ecosystem.”

The Report: Qatar 2023 will feature a high-profile interview with the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, offering valuable insights and perspectives on the country's economic landscape, among other VIP interviewees such as H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Ahmad Al Sayed, Minister of State and Chairman of Qatar Free Zones Authority and Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber.

The Report: Qatar 2023 will be a comprehensive exploration of Qatar's economic landscape, covering macroeconomic factors, infrastructure developments, advancements in the banking sector, and much more. It will serve as an invaluable resource for investors, businesses, and policymakers seeking a deep understanding of Qatar's evolving business environment.