Speaker Of Parliament Meets With President Of French National Assembly

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The lopsided, biased attitude [of France] to the situation in
the South Caucasus is less than helpful to the efforts to install
lasting peace in the region, Azernews reports,
citing the chair of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijan's Parliament) Sahiba
Gafarova telling at a meeting with the president of the French
National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet in Dublin.
Speaker Sahiba Gafarova remembered the numerous declarations and
resolutions by both chambers of the French parliament that had
affected negatively the normalisation between Azerbaijan and
Armenia and the peace process as a whole. Those documents
contradicted the international law principles whilst also calling
into question Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Indeed, all those steps supported separatism in our territory and
emboldened and tempted the revanchist powers in Armenia.
Also, Gafarova recalled Yaël Braun-Pivet's visit to Armenia in
2023, adding that the French speaker would have had a fine
opportunity to learn the Azerbaijani point of view, too, had she
travelled to Azerbaijan after Armenia. Speaker Gafarova brought to
Braun-Pivet's attention the fact that in all the 30 years we had
never seen France condemn the Armenian occupation of the
Azerbaijani territories and the sacking of our captured towns,
villages and heritage, both historical and cultural. France has
never spoken up about the rights of the 1 million Azerbaijanis who
had faced the Armenian ethnic cleansing policy and had become
refugees from Armenia and IDP from Garabagh.
