More Than 90,000 People Evacuated From Donetsk Region Over Past Year

As many as 91,000 residents of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, including 11,500 children, have moved to safe regions since August 2022 as part of the mandatory evacuation of the population.

That's according to the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"Since August 2022, more than 91,000 citizens have moved to safe regions. Among them are more than 11,500 children and more than 4,000 people with reduced mobility," the statement said.

The ministry added that now mandatory evacuation from the Donetsk region takes place by special train to the Zhytomyr region once every eight days on even dates. Upon arrival, evacuees receive UAH 3,000 in financial assistance from the state for children and persons with disabilities and UAH 2,000for adults.

In the Zhytomyr region, internally displaced persons are accommodated in free shelters. They receive humanitarian and psychological assistance, as well as support in receiving an internally displaced person's certificate and IDP payments.

Photo: Donetsk Regional Military Administration