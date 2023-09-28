President: We Will Do Everything To Ensure Safety Of Ukraine And Europe From Russian Nuclear Blackmail

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will do everything to implement the first point of the Peace Formula - nuclear and radiation safety - and guarantee the full liberation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP from the Russian occupiers.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his address to the nation, Ukrinform reports with reference to the president's press service.

I wish good health to all Ukrainian men and women!

Significant international day today. Meetings and negotiations with partners. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg was in Kyiv – fruitful negotiations. Not only about our defense now, but also about our strategic defense, the joint defense of everyone in Europe.

Ukraine deserves to become a member of NATO, and it will. Absolutely. And this is not just our Ukrainian ambition. It is the only effective security perspective for Europe guaranteeing real lasting peace.

We are working to make practical progress on the issue of NATO membership.

Today, we also discussed the work of our Ukraine-NATO Council format. What we can do using this format. It was a good meeting.

I also held talks with the Minister of Defense of France. Today. And the day before – with the Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom. Key partners. Very significant cooperation we already have, and even more significant cooperation we can achieve.

We discussed, in particular, strengthening our forces, and the overall strategy for our victory in the war. We are also working towards joint production of the weapons we need, which is essential for both Ukraine and our partners.

I thank France, I thank the United Kingdom and all our partners – every leader, every country that stands with us against Russian terror and brings the much-needed peace closer.

There are also results on the IAEA platform – Ukraine has become a member of the Board of Governors of this organization. The International Atomic Energy Agency. And this not only underscores our international security role but also provides real opportunities for Ukraine to influence the adoption of decisions that are binding for all IAEA members and the entire international community.

We will do everything to implement the first point of our Peace Formula – nuclear and radiation security. And to ensure the complete liberation of our Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant from the Russian occupiers and to secure Ukraine and all of Europe from Russian radiation blackmail.

We are also preparing for the coming weeks to yield more results for our international efforts, for the strengthening of Ukraine. Today, I held several relevant meetings, including an important meeting with intelligence chiefs. The results will come.

Regarding the frontlines. Kupiansk direction, Lyman, Bakhmut, Mariinka, Avdiivka, Shakhtarsk, our southern directions. I thank all of you for your strength! I thank each and every one of you who are currently in battle, at combat positions, on combat missions!

We are working to provide you with more weapons, more powerful and effective weapons! Our Ukrainian weapons. And it will happen.

Glory to you, warriors!

Glory to Ukraine!