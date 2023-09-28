Indictment Against Daughter Of Ex-President Of Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) It accuses the daughter of Uzbekistan's ex-president of involvement and him of involvement in a criminal organisation.

According to the indictment, Karimova and the ex-managing director of a Russian telecommunications company were involved in the criminal organisation, which was active in Switzerland, among other countries.

As the BA announced on Thursday after completing its criminal investigation, the crimes spanned a period from 2005 to 2013. In addition to the accusation of involvement in the criminal organisation, there are charges of money laundering, bribery of foreign officials and forgery of documents.

In 2012, the BA blocked around CHF800 million as part of money laundering proceedings in connection with the daughter of former President Islam Karimov. When someone close to Karimova was convicted, $130 million was confiscated.