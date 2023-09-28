Azerbaijani MES Employees Continue Search And Rescue Operations In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Employees of the Ministry of Emergencies of Azerbaijan are
continuing search and rescue operations at the scene of the fire
and explosion that occurred at a gas station located near the city
of Khankendi, Azernews reports.
The forces of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry
of Emergencies of the Republic of Azerbaijan have extinguished,
within a short span of time, the fire, which occurred at the
reserve tanks site of the filling station located near the city of
Khankendi.
Due to the incident, the Ministry of Emergencies dispatched 10
more special vehicles with 50-strong personnel on September 27
through the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi road to take rescue and other
necessary measures.
MENAFN28092023000195011045ID1107159002
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.