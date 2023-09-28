Azerbaijani MES Employees Continue Search And Rescue Operations In Khankendi


9/28/2023 9:17:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Employees of the Ministry of Emergencies of Azerbaijan are continuing search and rescue operations at the scene of the fire and explosion that occurred at a gas station located near the city of Khankendi, Azernews reports.

The forces of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Republic of Azerbaijan have extinguished, within a short span of time, the fire, which occurred at the reserve tanks site of the filling station located near the city of Khankendi.

Due to the incident, the Ministry of Emergencies dispatched 10 more special vehicles with 50-strong personnel on September 27 through the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi road to take rescue and other necessary measures.

