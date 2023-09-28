France's Sustainability Innovations On Display At ADIPEC 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

From October 2 to 5, 39 French firms spanning the oil and gas, petrochemical, and renewables sectors will convene at Abu Dhabi's premier energy event. As the UAE prepares to host COP28, ADIPEC 2023 boldly advances decarbonization across its conference program, innovative exhibition, and new features. Hosted by ADNOC under the theme 'Decarbonising. Faster. Together.', this year's edition serves as a beacon for decarbonization across the energy spectrum, emphasizing emissions reduction and economic growth. The focus will be on securing affordable and eco-friendly energy systems, with dedicated strategy conferences addressing the development of decarbonization policies and the potential of hydrogen energy.

The French Pavilion, organized by Business France in collaboration with TotalEnergies and Evolen and supported by Trouvay & Cauvin, stands ready to showcase French expertise and innovative solutions in the energy sector, to foster valuable partnerships. With COP28 approaching and the global shift towards renewable energy gaining momentum, the French Pavilion spotlights France's sustainable and low-carbon solutions.

Considered as a valued partner of the French Pavilion, Evolen, plays a pivotal role in technology transfer and knowledge exchange within the Middle East's energy sector. Through collaborative initiatives, the organization drives the promotion of energy efficiency and sustainability, reinforcing France's commitment to low-carbon solutions in the region. Another key participant that exemplifies this commitment through active involvement in transformative projects, TotalEnergies, champions renewable energy sources in the region, as seen in the Noor Abu Dhabi Solar Plant, one of the world's largest single-site solar projects.

Within the French Pavilion, visitors can explore cutting-edge technologies across various domains, including energy management solutions, operational efficiency, electrical systems, gas analysis and monitoring, industrial automation and control software, advanced power electronics, geophysical equipment, and energy storage, aligning with the region's goals to diversify energy sources and reduce emissions.

Meanwhile, Trouvay & Cauvin act as essential players in the Middle East's energy sector, supplying piping materials and equipment for infrastructure development and energy projects, aligned with the region's energy goals.

As part of the delegation, Veolia Water Systems addresses water decarbonization, leveraging its expertise in water management solutions already implemented in the Middle East. Veolia utilizes digital technologies to reduce the water sector's reliance on fossil fuels, actively working towards creating water resource recovery facilities.

Axel Baroux, Managing Director at Business France Middle East, highlightss,“The French Pavilion emphasizes the UAE and Middle East's pivotal role in the global energy landscape and France's expertise contribution. France acknowledges the importance of transitioning to cleaner energy sources, and ADIPEC 2023 provides an ideal setting for networking with industry leaders, government officials, and potential clients. With energy efficiency, clean technologies, and hydrogen development on the rise in France, there is a huge collaboration opportunity arising with our local partners, which is already visible with some exhibiting companies involved in key energy projects in the region.”

France's commitment to a low-carbon future is evident, with the nation's oil and gas industry shifting towards low-carbon fuels and electrification, supported by the 2019 Energy and Climate Act's net-zero emissions target for 2050. France has led European hydrogen policy development, to tackle deep decarbonization in critical sectors such as refineries, the chemical industry, steel production, and mobility. Under the France 2030 investment plan, 1,9 billion EUR (7,6 Billion AED) are allocated to decarbonized hydrogen technologies, aligning with France's ambition to lead in green hydrogen production and 5,6 billion EUR (22,4 billion AED) to decarbonize the industry.

These forward-looking initiatives are enhancing France's expertise that have found fertile ground in the Middle East. In February, during a visit led by Olivier Becht, Minister Delegate in charge of Trade, Attractiveness, and French Citizens Abroad, the UAE and France launched a collaborative program to leverage French and Emirati expertise in accelerating market-ready opportunities in the clean energy sector, with a focus on decarbonizing challenging industries and exploring clean hydrogen solutions for mobility.

Exhibiting companies on the French pavilion at ADIPEC 2023:

2B1st CONSULTING: Innovative solutions speeding up enterprises transition

3X ENGINEERING: Pipeline repair: water, oil, pressurized gas.

AMETHYSTE : Digital risk management and infrastructure integrity solution.

BURACCO SAS: Design and manufacture a wide range of high-performance valves

CHROMATOTEC – AIRMOTEC: Gas analyser.

FEBUS OPTICS: Design, manufacture, and installation of infrastructure monitoring

systems.

IFP ENERGIES NOUVELLES: Research and training in energy, transport, and the environment.

JOHNSON SCREENS: Leading manufacture of screens in industrial filters, water well, architectural elements as well as the Energy and Chemical Processing Market.

MARECHAL ELECTRIC: Manufacture of electrical installation equipment.

METROLOG: a Sercel brand specialized in Memory Gauges

OGGIONI: S.a.s deals with consulting, design, supply and installation of industrial systems in the security sector

OPENFIELD: develops, produces and commercializes miniaturized instruments operating in high pressure, high temperature and corrosive environments.

MECANIC SUD INDUSTRIE: Specific machining and integration in cutting-edge sectors

ONIS: Line blind valves for the oil industry.

POMPES POLLARD: Since 1946 Pollard has been designing and manufacturing positive displacement pumps in its automated factory in France.

PROTEM: Machines for bevelling, tube squaring, cutting, facing, flange resurfacing, valve re-machining.

SAPAG VALVES: The company has been manufacturing a wide range of high-quality, high performance industrial valves.

SEIRIS: Designs, manufactures, and installs expansion joints.

SENSOTOP: Safety detection system for tank farm and pipeline.

SERCEL: Designs and manufactures high-tech solutions for subsurface exploration.

SPAREPARTS 3D: An end-to-end software which enables you to apply additive manufacturing to your spare parts and reduce obsolescence, lead times, minimum order quantity, ...

SKF Group: Active magnetic bearings.

SRI: Valves for the Oil & Gas industry.

TECHNOGENIA: Specialized in hard facing solutions based on tungsten carbide welding overlays.

TROUVAY CAUVIN: Seamless (CS & LTCS) and welded pipes from 1⁄2” to 36′′ as well as their respective flanges and couplings, valves, pressure and temperature measuring instruments.

VEOLIA WATER SYSTEMS GULF: Water Technologies.

VULCANIC: Electrical heating and cooling solutions for industry.

SERCO : World manufacturer of portable machining units for on-site maintenance/repair of flanges and valves

FOSINA : Fosina offers disruptive fiber optic sensing solution allowing DAS, DTS, DTGS & DSS measurements.

FIVES CRYO : Fives: Pioneer in decarbonization and digitalization, leading innovation for global industrial clients.

SITINDUSTRIE MARINE : Manufacturer and supplier of copper nickel 90/10 and 70/30 pipes, fittings and flanges.

LE LORRAIN (Hampiaux) : Le lorrain manufactures flame welding equipment and pressure regulator for almost all types of gas.

TELEPHONES LELAS : Lelas is manufacture of PA&GA system,Intercom & Page party line Systems and Industrial telephone.

AI GROUP : EAI Group is the Leader in Fire Protection Solutions for high-risk industrial sites.

WATT & WELL : We develop solutions combining the know-how of new technologies, to the reliability of the product into harsh environments (high temperature, vibrations, humidity, shocks...).

RECHERCHE EXPLOITATION PRODUITS (REP) : REP Smart Chemicals: sustainable, performance-enhancing additives designed with infrastructures, human needs and the environment in mind

CODRA : French independant software company of the real-time data software platform

ABOUT BUSINESS FRANCE:

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France's companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program.

ABOUT LA FRENCH FAB:

The need to act in favour of a sustainable world, the priority to respond to social and climate issues, demand much from us. We need a change of direction, a profound transformation, a new revolution – the“Solutions' Revolution”, incarnated by“La French Fab”, the new face of France's industry.

Since industry produces what we consume, it holds the solutions to a prosperous and inclusive new world. Empowered by its past, technological expertise, know-how and talent, industry is the solution to many current and future challenges.