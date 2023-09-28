Amir Meets Ambassadors Of Uruguay And Iran

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, in his office at Lusail Palace on Thursday morning, the Ambassador of Uruguay H E Dr. Jorge Antonio Sere Sturzenegger, and Ambassador of Iran to Qatar H E Hamid Reza Dehghani to greet His Highness the Amir on the occasion of the end of their tenure in the country.

His Highness the Amir wished His Excellencies the two ambassadors success in their future tasks and for the relations between the State of Qatar and their countries further progress and development.

For their part, the two ambassadors expressed their thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir and to state officials for the cooperation they received that contributed to the success of their work in the country.