Azerbaijani FM Expresses Condolences To Uzbek Colleague Following Tashkent Blast

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held a phone talk with his Uzbek colleague Bakhtiyor Saidov, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend .

Bayramov expressed condolences to the fraternal Uzbek state and people in connection with the explosion near the International Airport in Tashkent, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the explosion.

The talk also addressed the agenda of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and the current regional situation.

Saidov, thanking for the condolences, emphasized that this support is another indication of the relations between the two countries based on friendship, brotherhood, and solidarity.

The parties also exchanged opinions n other issues of mutual interest.

A major explosion happened at the airport in Tashkent on the night of September 28. The shockwave was felt more than 30 km away.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan received a call that a fire had occurred due to a strong explosion at one of the warehouses located in the city's Sergeli district.

One person died and more than 160 people were injured as a result of the accident.