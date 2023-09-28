Kyrgyzstan, China National Electric Engineering Sign Mou For Renewable Energy Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 28. Minister of
Energy of Kyrgyzstan, Taalaibek Ibraev, has signed a Memorandum of
Understanding with China National Electric Engineering Company for
cooperation in renewable energy and the construction of
hydroelectric power plants in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.
The signing took place during the visit of the Kyrgyz Minister
of Energy to Beijing. Within the visit, Ibraev held a bilateral
meeting with Zhang Jianhua, Director of the National Energy
Administration of China.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views and discussed
prospects for bilateral cooperation in the areas of renewable
energy and the construction of hydroelectric power plants in
Kyrgyzstan.
Kyrgyzstan's minister expressed gratitude for the interest shown
by the Chinese side and said he hopes for close cooperation between
the two countries in the field of energy.
In Beijing, Ibraev also participated in a meeting with
representatives of the Chinese business community. During the
meeting, the minister showed a presentation on promising projects
related to the construction of hydroelectric power stations, mini
hydropower plants, and renewable energy sources being implemented
in Kyrgyzstan.
