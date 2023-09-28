Digimap Champions Access To Information On International Day

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Islamabad: On the occasion of the International Day for Universal Access to Information, DigiMAP (Digital Media Alliance of Pakistan) stands firm in its dedication to the fundamental human right of access to information. This global observance highlights the vital role of media, including digital and electronic platforms, in ensuring open access to information for all individuals.

DigiMAP acknowledges the exceptional dedication and sacrifices made by digital media journalists in Pakistan. These journalists have tirelessly championed freedom of expression and the right to access information. Their unwavering commitment has played a pivotal role in advancing democracy and transparency within Pakistan.

The leadership of DigiMAP, including President Sabookh Syed and Secretary General Adnan Aamir, seized the opportunity to share their perspectives on the significance of the International Day for Universal Access to Information. They emphasize the importance of implementing laws and regulations that protect the security and safety of journalists as they seek crucial information.

Furthermore, DigiMAP remains steadfast in its mission to cultivate a flourishing digital media ecosystem in Pakistan. This vision is reinforced through advocacy for policies that safeguard and encourage the growth of digital media. Recognizing that digital media represents the future of journalism and communication, DigiMAP is dedicated to its advancement.

President Sabookh Syed underscored,“Every individual possesses the inherent right to seek, receive, and disseminate information, an integral aspect of the right to freedom of expression. Digital media plays a fundamental role in disseminating vital information, and we are committed to advancing its growth and development in Pakistan.”

Tayyeb Afridi, Vice President of DigiMap KP, emphasized that access to information is a fundamental right in a democratic society. He called upon the government to honor its commitments made through acts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and facilitate journalists in easily accessing information about government departments.

This year, DigiMAP aligns with UNESCO's theme for the International Day for Universal Access to Information:“The importance of the online space for access to information.” This theme addresses the challenges and opportunities of the digital era, highlighting the accessibility of information within the digital realm.

DigiMAP extends an invitation to all stakeholders, including media organizations, policymakers, and civil society, to unite in advocating for a robust digital media landscape. Together, they aim to ensure the upholding of the right to access information and the protection of journalists' voices.

