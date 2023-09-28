QCB Governor Meets Iranian Counterpart

Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met yesterday with Governor of the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran H E Mohammad Reza Farzin, and his accompanying delegation. During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries in the financial and banking fields.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.