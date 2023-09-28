Apples To Avocado: 7 Heart Friendly Fruits On World Heart Day

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) World Heart Day 2023: Avocado to Pomegranates are 7 heart-friendly fruits rich in nutrients like fiber, antioxidants, and potassium, promoting cardiovascular health

Apples are a good source of dietary fiber, which can help lower cholesterol levels. They also contain antioxidants that can reduce the risk of heart disease

Oranges and other citrus fruits are high in vitamin C, which is known to improve heart health by reducing the risk of stroke and high blood pressure

Bananas are rich in potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure and reduce the risk of stroke. They are also a good source of fiber and various vitamins

Kiwi is packed with vitamin C, vitamin K, and dietary fiber, all of which are beneficial for heart health. It can help reduce blood pressure and lower the risk of blood clots

Avocados are unique because they are high in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. They can help lower bad cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease

Berries like strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are loaded with antioxidants called anthocyanins, which help reduce risk of heart disease

Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants, particularly punicalagins and anthocyanins, which can help protect the lining of blood vessels and reduce the risk of heart disease