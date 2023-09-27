Mouni Roy Turns 38: Take A Look At Actresses' SUPER-SEXY Bikini Pictures {WATCH}

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mouni Roy a bollywood actress known for her versatile roles in many India movies and TV series turns 38 today. She is setting the internet ablaze with her stylish swimwear choices. Here's a closer look at nine occasions when Mouni Roy added a touch of glamour with her captivating bikini outfits and ensembles.

Mouni Roy a bollywood actress known for her versatile roles in many India movies and TV series turns 38 today. She is setting the internet ablaze with her stylish swimwear choices. Here's a closer look at nine occasions when Mouni Roy added a touch of glamour with her captivating bikini outfits and ensembles.

With rays of sun adorning her, the actress in a green colour diamond shaped bikini, making everyone speechless.



Leaving the fans dumbfounded, in her white patterned turqoise colour bikini, Mouni Roy poses sensually.

Mouni Roy confidently flaunting her perfectly toned figure and showcasing her grace in a stylish navy blue monokini.

Mouni Roy looks absolutely stunning in this captivating red bikini. Fans attention is irresistibly drawn to her.

Mouni Roy looks absolutely dazzling as she reclines on the beach in her light bluish coloured bikini.

Mouni Roy is sporting a playful pose in her vibrant two-piece bikini, as she enjoys the waves on a beach.

Mouni Roy appears incredibly captivating in her deep blue bikini, wearing a glistening golden chain, as she seats by the sea.

Savoring her swim while holding a glass of wine, Mouni Roy exudes charm in her sleek black bikini and stylish black sunglasses.

Mouni Roy indulges in the

warmth of the sun, seated gracefully on a boat, in her vibrant pink bikini attire.