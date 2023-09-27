Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: Ladies You Dint Know Ranbir Kapoor Dated

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ranbir Kapoor is known as the heartthrob among the ladies and before his marriage to Alia Bhatt, he dated several ladies. We all know about his linkup with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif but there are many more which will surprise you.



Avantika Malik to Nandita Mahtani, 5 ladies you din't know Ranbir Kapoor dated

After his split from Katrina Kaif, Ranbir was frequently often spotted with actress Ameesha Patel.

Angela Jonsson, a Kingfisher calendar girl met Ranbir during a shoot and later the two were seen together many times in 2011.

Ranbir Kapoor's link-up with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan came live when they were spotted spending time together in New York.

Fashion designer Nandita Mahtani's affair with Ranbir made controversites and they had a 10 year age gap.







Ranbir and Avantika Malik dated each other during their teenage dates. Avantika is currently married to actor Imran Khan.