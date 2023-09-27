Serbian Ex-FM Sends Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Former Serbian Foreign Minister, Chairman of the 67th session of
the UN General Assembly, Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International
Center Vuk Jeremić has sent a letter to President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
I write to congratulate you on the consolidation of Azerbaijan's
sovereignty and territorial integrity.
I salute Azerbaijan's pledge to establish an environment on the
ground that will enable the ethnic-Armenians who remain in your
country to make informed decisions about their future in safety and
security and those who have departed the territory to freely
exercise their right of return.
I also remain deeply grateful for Azerbaijan's principled and
consistent support of Serbia on the Kosovo and Metohija issue.
Lately, I wish you success in ongoing efforts to complete the
peace process with neighboring Armenia. This will go a long way
towards unlocking the full strategic potential of the South
Caucasus and, indeed, of all Eurasia, in this time of tumultuous
geopolitical transformation.
Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest
consideration.
Vuk Jeremic
Former Foreign Minister of Serbia
President of the 67th Session of UN General Assembly
Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center"
