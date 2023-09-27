Serbian Ex-FM Sends Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Former Serbian Foreign Minister, Chairman of the 67th session of the UN General Assembly, Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Vuk Jeremić has sent a letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I write to congratulate you on the consolidation of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

I salute Azerbaijan's pledge to establish an environment on the ground that will enable the ethnic-Armenians who remain in your country to make informed decisions about their future in safety and security and those who have departed the territory to freely exercise their right of return.

I also remain deeply grateful for Azerbaijan's principled and consistent support of Serbia on the Kosovo and Metohija issue.

Lately, I wish you success in ongoing efforts to complete the peace process with neighboring Armenia. This will go a long way towards unlocking the full strategic potential of the South Caucasus and, indeed, of all Eurasia, in this time of tumultuous geopolitical transformation.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Vuk Jeremic

Former Foreign Minister of Serbia

President of the 67th Session of UN General Assembly

Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center"