An Authentic And Modern Afrobeat Sound: Cultural Canvas By Baba Kuboye

Cultural Canvas offers a blend of upbeat, energetic songs by Baba Kuboye, an afrobeat artist from Lagos, Nigeria in West Africa now based in the USA.

The songs on Cultural Canvas by Baba Kuboye are inspired by family, culture, and the ancestors.

Cultural Canvas includes a wide range of talent from the U.S. and Africa, giving the album a modern authenticity.

Released on his label, Down 4 Whateva, CULTURAL CANVAS has been submitted for GRAMMYR consideration in Best Global Album and Best African Music Performance.

- Baba KuboyeLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Afrobeat artist Baba Kuboye has launched his new album, Cultural Canvas, via Down 4 Whateva LLC, the first independent and minority-owned afrobeat record label in Texas. Inspired by his Nigerian roots and unique elements of modernism and activism, Kuboye blends afrobeats, dancehall and hip hop melodies resulting in eight tracks reflecting his cultural experiences and advocacies. The album is now available worldwide, with listening links to primary platforms easily accessible atCultural Canvas is a blend of upbeat, energetic songs filled with various styles of UK rap drill, live big band recordings, spoken word, and his fabulous alto and tenor saxophone performances. The cultural experience begins with a peaceful tune“Soft Life” (3:41) that emphasizes inner happiness and strength.“Soft Life” has been entered for GRAMMY AwardsR consideration in the new category of Best African Music Performance, while the album in full is in consideration for Best Global Album. The tracks“Chilling” (2:26) and“Konko” (2:46) are home to the emergent genre, Ampiano, emphasizing Kuboye's creative experimentation throughout the songs. Topped with the feminist anthem,“Dey for You” (2:59), Kuboye has made it a point to celebrate the many influences that have turned him into the artist he is today."I believe that true clarity in interacting with the world comes from understanding oneself first," says Kuboye,“The album is very special to me because I created the opportunity to collaborate with my great great grandfather Josiah Jesse (J.J) Ransome Kuti on track 9. He wrote and recorded a song about deliverance called Igbala in the late 1800s; he wrote and composed many other popular Yoruba gospel songs in his time. I take my culture everywhere I go, because it is my heritage."Kuboye's journey with culturally-enriching music begins back in his native hometown of Lagos, Nigeria thanks to a very musical family. His great-great grandfather, pioneering gospel artist JJ Ransome Kuti, wrote some of the most famous Nigerian gospel songs known today, such as“Ise oluwa, ko le ba je o.” And thanks to his parents, afro jazz musicians Fran and Tunde Kuboye, the young Kuboye began performing backup as part of his family's extended band when he was just eight years old, every weekend at the family-owned nightclub, Jazz 38.Kuboye strives to celebrate his African heritage and culture, drawing inspiration from the rich traditions of West and Southern Africa, to celebrate his love for life and journey toward self-discovery. Instead of featuring established artists, he chose to connect with his ancestral roots and incorporate original Afrobeat elements into the new Afropop sound as tribute to his late uncle and Afrobeat king Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.The motivation behind this album stems from the historical disconnection Africans have faced from their own culture, and prioritizes collaborating with African creatives to provide them with opportunities to hone their craft and support their families.Artists the album include:Baba Kuboye (Saxophone Alto , Keys, percussion, Log drum, bass, Tenor Guitar, Saxophone Tenor)Ogunniyi Babatunde Samson (saxophone alto)Ik Asanga (Saxophone Alto)Olanrewaju Ayodeji (keys)Samuel Olaniran (percussion),Adeyemi Olorunjuwonlo Ayomide (bass)Akeju Owowonuola Sunday (trumpet)Apara Timilehin Jeremiah (drums)Akpasubi Miracle Ebosetale (drums)Nwachukwu Jonathan Chimezie (solo guitar)Bojoope Daniel Oluwafemi (Tenor Guitar)Adelekan Emmanuel Oluwasegun (saxophone tenor)Morakinyo Paul Akinkunmi (Trombone)Creative Design on the project included Casmir Ekechi (album cover) and Sweet Marc (photography).Kuboye emphasizes,“I chose to offer a message that is true and pure and serves humanity. It's a passion of mine to bring peace, love and inner joy through my music...Music gives soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and charm to life and to everything.”Cultural Canvas released Friday, September 15th on all streaming platforms. Music fans can connect with Kuboye on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube or email atFor media review copies, and interviews, contactFor shows and bookings, contactTracks1 Soft Life (3:41)2 Carry Go (3:06)3 Chilling (2:26)4 Konko (2:46)5 I Dey for You (2:59)6 Parara (Sax Appeal) (2:14)7 Undeniable (2:57)8 Wazobia (3:11)9 Igbala ft. JJ Randsome Kuti (5:24)10 Soft Life (Extended Version) (3:20)About the ArtistBabatunmida Kuboye's parents were Nigerian afro jazz musicians who set up a collective of musicians with 'the Extended Family Band' in 1980, located in a home on Awolowo road in Ikoyi. He basically grew up in the club Jazz 38, which was located in the compound of his home. His parents set it up in the massive front yard, there were so many visiting acts (local and international) that would come through every weekend to perform, including Fela Kuti, Femi Kuti, Lagbaja, Courtney Pine band, Andy Shephard, Claude Depper, Tennessee State University Quintet, and Little Bob, just to name a few. He started off doing backup for the family band at about the age of 8. He shows a passion for helping/building others and does so by using encouraging, relevant yet digestible, and positive messages in his music. He specializes in new school commercial afrobeat music and is most known for his spectacular live performances.“We live to serve and help each other, and in my opinion, there is no point in having a platform or a voice if it's not used to open minds, unfold souls and speak out when necessary.” Visit

SXSW 2023 Performance of "Kalakuta Girl"