Albert Einstein's Signed Manuscript Fetches Rs 10.7 Crore At An Auction In Shanghai

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) At the most recent Christie's '20th/21st Century Art Evening Sale', a rare handwritten document by eminent scientist Albert Einstein outlining the evolution of his notable scientific contributions-the ideas of special relativity (1905) and general relativity (1915)-fetched Rs 10.7 crore. On September 23, the auction took place at the Waldorf Astoria Shanghai.

The manuscript, first published in a special supplement to the New York Times on February 3, 1929, is written in German. The theories of special relativity (1905) and general relativity (1915), two of Einstein's most well-known scientific achievements, were the subject of a request for an explanation from the scientific community.

The rare Einstein document, which marked the Classic Art category's first in mainland China, was received with tremendous excitement, demonstrating the region's robust and constantly expanding collecting demand.

Rebecca Yang, chairman of Christie's China, said in a statement: "We look forward to reconnecting with collectors at our upcoming previews for the Autumn Auctions in Hong Kong, as well as at the China International Import Expo this November."

The 14-page paper is extremely important since it describes the background of relativity's discovery, clarifies how it operates, and speculates on the prospect of relativity's cycle being completed by a "unified field theory."

It includes two equations and a diagram illustrating the structure of the space-time continuum, along with two pages of scientific formulae.

