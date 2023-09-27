Switzerland To New Zealand:10 Most Eco-Friendly Countries In The World


(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On World Tourism Day 2023, here are the 10 most eco-friendly countries in the world: Switzerland, Iceland, Bhutan, Costa Rica, New Zealand, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Estonia. These nations exemplify environmental stewardship and sustainable practices



Switzerland is known for its stunning natural landscapes and a strong commitment to environmental sustainability. It has stringent environmental laws and policies in place



Finland prioritizes sustainable forestry and is a pioneer in green technology and innovation



Norway's abundant hydroelectric power, along with its stringent environmental regulations, makes it a leader in eco-friendliness



Denmark is known for its wind energy production, bike-friendly cities, and a strong commitment to reducing carbon emissions



Sweden has invested heavily in renewable energy and sustainable transportation, making it one of the greenest countries in Europe



New Zealand's commitment to sustainability is seen through its clean energy initiatives, conservation programs, and breathtaking natural beauty



Costa Rica is a leader in eco-tourism and has a strong focus on preserving its rich biodiversity. It runs on renewable energy and is dedicated to reforestation



Bhutan famously measures its success in terms of Gross National Happiness. It's also known for its conservation efforts and carbon-neutral status



Iceland is often cited as one of the cleanest and greenest countries in the world. Its abundant geothermal energy sources contribute to its eco-friendly energy production



Estonia is making strides in clean energy and is actively working on reducing its carbon footprint

