FEVO, Laylo Expand Fan-Engagement Partnership With New SMS Multidrop Offer Tool

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FEVO , the leading e-commerce company that lets friends shop together on any website, and Laylo , a messaging and fan engagement suite, today announced an expansion of their ongoing effort to make the process of buying tickets to an event just as social as attending one.

FEVO's Social CheckoutTM makes it impossibly easy for shoppers to share, coordinate and duplicate purchases on the websites of nearly 1,000 of the biggest brands in live events. Laylo allows those same brands to deploy ticket on-sales the same way sneaker companies release shoes: via "drop notifications" to thousands of fans instantly across SMS and social.

Over the past year, the two companies have worked together to provide clients across sports, music and live entertainment with a turnkey solution for turning their sales process into a genuine social experience. When integrated with Laylo, a FEVO user can launch an offer across any revenue category (group sales, premium, promotions, etc.) and then seamlessly "drop" that offer to thousands of fans at a moment's notice. Those fans, in turn, check out with FEVO, where they're encouraged to share the purchase with their own networks.

Add it all up and you've got a distinctly modern checkout process that creates a sense of FOMO, amplifies reach and ultimately drives more conversions at every step of the way.

With the expanded partnership, FEVO partners will have access to Laylo's powerful Multidrop product. Multidrop Offers allow teams to deliver text messages through targeted SMS campaigns promoting multiple games, events or offers at once - and then collect all the valuable fan data that comes with them. FEVO and Laylo have been testing Multidrop Offers together since May, and the tactic has proven to increase ROI, lead generation and overall ticket sales (in a recently published case study , one client using the Multidrop service saw a 250% CTR and 330% ROI). The integration will soon be available to all FEVO partners, complete with a personalized onboarding, best practices and ongoing support from the Laylo team.

"Ultimately, we want to turn the ticketing process into a rewarding, fun and addictive experience for our clients and their fans," said FEVO CEO and Founder Ari Daie. "We do that not only with our own products, but by partnering with companies like Laylo that can compound and reinforce the power of our Social Checkout. Tying Laylo's Multidrop technology into our platform is huge for our clients, who can now send multiple offers or games to fans in one click, stoking the flames of social purchasing while getting valuable time back in their day."

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with FEVO and bring a new level of engagement to sports teams and fans," added Alec Ellin, CEO of Laylo. "FEVO continues to be a leader in sports and live entertainment and our collaboration has already helped teams significantly increase ticket sales. Multidrops will help take that even further."

The expanded partnership between FEVO and Laylo is set to roll out later this summer, with a number of sports teams already signed up to take advantage of the new features. For more information on everything happening at FEVO, visit their website or blog .

About FEVO

FEVO helps the biggest brands in the world reimagine online shopping. Our Social CheckoutTM makes it easy for fans to shop together on any ticketing website, restoring the vital human elements of in-person shopping without sacrificing the efficiency and convenience of e-commerce. Since launching in 2016, FEVO has become a dominant force in live events, helping 700+ blue-chip brands in sports, music and entertainment sell more than 15 million tickets to 4 million consumers.

For more information, visit FEVO.com.

About Laylo

Laylo is an industry-leading messaging and fan engagement platform, trusted by thousands of the world's top sports teams, media brands, musicians, and celebrities. The platform enables messaging to fans about new tickets and merchandise through SMS, Email, and Instagram DM. Learn more at

laylo.

