Bitcoin miners beef up Texas operations ahead of extinction-level event, exclusive data shows

(MENAFN) Kevin Zhang, who has been mining bitcoin for ten years, is unfazed by crypto winters. He has experienced a few downturn markets in the past ten years, but no matter where he has established himself, including the United States, Sweden, the Republic of Georgia, and China, he has always come out on top. In fact, Zhang frequently increases his stakes right when the situation in the industry appears to be at its worst.



For instance, China originally outlawed bitcoin in 2013. The biggest cryptocurrency in the world started to fall in value right away, and for the following few years, it did so slowly. Zhang made the decision to enter the mining industry as a number of Western businesses fell under.



“I saw an opportunity to leverage my Chinese language skills and cultural background to become one of the earliest and largest overseas customers of Chinese ASIC manufacturers,” declared Zhang, who was raised in Beijing and Shenzhen as a child but was born in America.

MENAFN27092023000045015839ID1107152114