Former Moldovan PM Sends Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Former Prime Minister of Moldova, Member of the Nizami Ganjavi
International Center, Kirill Gaburich has sent a letter to
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The letter reads:
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
I extend my heartfelt congratulations on this historic event -
the return of Azerbaijan's historical territories, a recognition
celebrated by the international community. Having had the privilege
of working in Azerbaijan from 2012-2015, I had the opportunity to
meet numerous individuals from Karabakh who were displaced from
their homes during those challenging times. I came to understand
their deep emotions and the significance of this momentous
return.
This development holds the promise of new beginnings for the
countless refugees who were once compelled to leave their native
lands. Your vision and strategic approach in addressing this
formidable issue are truly commendable and will undoubtedly leave a
lasting impact for generations to come.
I trust that this landmark event will contribute significantly
to fostering peace and cooperation throughout the region,
ultimately resulting in an improved quality of life for all South
Caucasians. Your leadership and unwavering commitment to
transforming this historic vision into reality serve as an
inspiration to us all.
I strongly believe that with common efforts, we can create a
better world for our next generations.
Wishing you and your nation continued success and prosperity
along this transformative journey.
Sincerely,
Chiril Gaburici
Prime Minister of Moldova (2015)
Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center
