Amir Appoints Ambassadors To Egypt And South Africa

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Wednesday issued Amiri Resolution No. 74 of 2023 appointing Tariq Ali Farag Hashem Al Ansari as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

His Highness the Amir also issued Amiri Resolution No. 75 of 2023 appointing Mubarak Nasser Mubarak Al Khalifa as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of South Africa.

The two decisions stipulated that they be implemented and take effect from the date of their issuance and that they be published in the Official Gazette.