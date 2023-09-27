EU districts plans huge alteration to asylum laws

(MENAFN) Finland is going to start rejecting bogus asylum candidates at its European Union border, Interior Minister Mari Rantanen informed journalists on Monday. Even though Russia is the only non-European Union district neighboring Finland, a ministry official stated that the law would also be applicable to non-European Union migrants getting there by plane.



Talking at a media meeting on Monday, Rantanen stated that the Finnish administration is creating laws that are going to enhance the power of border protectors to control whether asylum requests are “unfounded,” Finland’s Iltalehti newspaper stated.



Should a request be lined inacceptable, refugees are going to be relocated either at once or in four weeks, an official for the Interior Ministry informed the newspaper. At meantime, asylum candidates can consume up to half a dozen months to process, frequently at centers away from the border.



Finland’s only non-European Union border is common with Russia, that is to say the verdict is going to mainly influence candidates arriving from Russia.



