Southeast Asian nations embrace clean energy plan to combat climate change

(MENAFN) The pressing need for Southeast Asian nations to transition to clean energy as part of their efforts to combat climate change has breathed new life into a two-decade-old plan aimed at regional power-sharing. In a significant development, Malaysia and Indonesia recently sealed an agreement in Bali, Indonesia, signaling their commitment to explore 18 potential locations suitable for cross-border transmission lines.



These transmission lines, once established, have the potential to generate a substantial amount of power, roughly equivalent to the annual output of 33 nuclear power plants. Experts believe that the feasibility of these cross-border power links, both from an economic and technical standpoint, is now more apparent than ever. Beni Suryadi, a power expert associated with the ASEAN Centre for Energy in Jakarta, Indonesia, has expressed that these initiatives now enjoy robust support from regional governments.



The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) encompasses a diverse range of ten member countries, spanning from the compact city-states of Brunei and Singapore to nations like Myanmar, governed by military authorities, and the rapidly emerging economic powerhouse of Vietnam. This collective effort underscores the region's shared commitment to addressing the global challenge of climate change through innovative and sustainable energy solutions.

MENAFN27092023000045015682ID1107150689