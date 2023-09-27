Trading Showdown On Probit Global: Your Chance To Stack BTC Ahead Of Crypto's Most Anticipated Event

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) ProBit Global is excited to announce its latest trading competition, giving its users a chance to get their hands on some coveted Bitcoin ahead of what could be a monumental halving event in 2024.



Bitcoin Halving and Institutional Interest Bode Well For BTC Future

Despite some strong headwinds during the first two quarters of 2023, BTC has once again proven its mettle as the bedrock of the crypto market, with the price of Bitcoin up approximately 60% since the start of the year. Strong interest from asset managers such as BlackRock, Valkyrie, Grayscale, ProShares and VanEck also signal a potential price resurgence to previous highs. These hedge funds and investment firms have all put their backing behind Bitcoin ETF products, and with the approval of relevant authorities, could spark an inflow of funds leading to an increase in trading volumes and liquidity, the likes of which would be unprecedented.



Add to this the upcoming Bitcoin halving event; a significant protocol shift which will see mining rewards slashed by half, and the potential for BTC price appreciation remains stronger than ever. With fewer mining rewards on offer and Bitcoin remaining scarce, the noteworthy event scheduled for April 2024 could bring smiles to the face of BTC holders. The decrease in supply of Bitcoin has, in the past, been strongly correlated with price volatility post-halving, and price increases in the months following the event.*



Trading Showdown Timed To Meet Potential BTC Demand

Given this backdrop of fervent speculation around the future price of Bitcoin, ProBit Global is excited to give its users a chance to get their hands on some coveted BTC, thanks to their recently announced Trading Showdown. Set to run from September 25 to October 8, 2023, the latest crypto trading contest from the leading exchange gives traders a way to add to their holdings, with a total prize pool of 0.18 BTC available to participants.



Rewards are open to the top 50 traders by volume-ranked in total trading volume by USDT-in the BTC/USDT, ETH/BTC and ETH/USDT trading pairs. The top trader stands to win a USDT equivalent of approximately 700 USDT (at time of writing), while the bottom 20 traders in the order (31st – 50th) will get 0.0018 BTC.



While every trader has to stake a minimum of 100 PROB to be eligible for the competition, the membership level of each trader based on the amount of PROB staked will help unlock even lower trading fees. Competition promises to be fierce as contestants vie to outperform each other on ProBit Global's robust trading platform.



For beginners who perhaps find themselves intimidated by the world of crypto trading, ProBit Global offers Learn & Earn: Smart Satoshis; an educational platform which allows new users to get up to speed on crypto-related topics while also earning Satoshis - or SATS – a denomination of the largest cryptocurrency by market cap; BTC.



The most recently released Learn & Earn modules cover everything you need to know about crypto security, storing your crypto and scams to beware of. Future modules will include courses discussing Web3, blockchain fundamentals and crypto trading tips, designed to give you the know-how to trade on ProBit Global.



ProBit Global encourages traders of all levels, from beginners to experienced professionals, to participate and showcase their trading skills. Whether you're looking for a thrilling challenge, a chance to profit from market movements, or simply want to engage with the crypto community, the Trading Showdown is the perfect opportunity.



*It is crucial to remember that past performance does not guarantee future results and that factors other than halving events may affect Bitcoin's price.



ABOUT PROBIT GLOBAL



Founded in 2018, ProBit Global is a Top 20 cryptocurrency platform featuring access to more than 800 cryptocurrencies and over 1000 different markets. ProBit Global aims to position itself as a world-class exchange for both crypto enthusiasts and novice investors, and boasts a user base of more than 2,000,000 active users, globally.



With a powerful crypto trading interface, easy integration for automated crypto trading bots, fiat on-ramp support for 45 currencies, and a multilingual website in 46 languages, ProBit Global has all the features to make your cryptocurrency trading experience easy.



To learn more, visit probit.com.



