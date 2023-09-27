Vulcan Augmetics Announces Strategic Partnership With 12 Clinics To Provide Advanced Myoelectric Arm

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 9th September 2023: Vulcan Augmetics, a leading innovator in prosthetic technology, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with 12 prestigious clinics to offer cutting-edge myoelectric arm prosthetics. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance accessibility to advanced prosthetic solutions and transform the lives of individuals with upper limb amputations.

The participating clinics, known for their commitment to patient care and cutting-edge medical technology, will now feature Vulcan Augmetics' state-of-the-art myoelectric arms as part of their prosthetic offerings. This partnership represents a significant step in making advanced prosthetic solutions accessible to a broader audience.

You can now find our product at these 12 clinics:

LimbKraft Bengaluru

Kare Prosthetics & OrthoticsBangalore, Chennai

Sun Orthotics Chennai

Matrix MobilityMumbai

LimbliteMumbai

Ideal Artificial Limb solutionsDelhi

Bionic Prosthetics & Orthotics GroupBangalore

Koushic Ortho & RehabChennai

Aether Prosthetics Pvt. LtdDelhi

Cyborg Future Health CareBengaluru

Pro-ortho Perfect India ClinicPune

Heals India-NGO



Is our product - Multi-Grip Myoelectric Hand, worth the investment?

Let's explore this unique product and how it perfectly embodies "Accuracy - Adaptability - Affordability."





At the 12 clinics, people can find the Vulcan Multi-Grip Myoelectric Hand. With a six-standard

grip mode and three-position thumb, it beats other products in the industry by offering users

the highest flexible capacity and proportional control with the wrist designed to change

modules easily, allowing users to perform all features, from daily activities to complex moves

to adapt their specific needs with just one Vulcan arm at an affordable price. Another

game-changing factor that has to be mentioned is an EMG band coming along with the box.

With its help, users now only need the first 30 minutes of fitting and calibration to adapt to

their new myoelectric hand, compared to 4-5 days as usual. With Vulcan, the Vulcan

Multi-Grip Myoelectric Hand means Accuracy - Adaptability - Affordability.

Here are the glimpses of this strategic collaboration:







The collaboration ensures that individuals seeking myoelectric arms can access Vulcan Augmetics' highly customizable, reliable, and user-friendly solutions. Stay tuned for more updates.

About the Company:

Established in 2017, Vulcan Agumetics has been offering high-quality yet affordable prosthetics that the disabled can adapt to immediately with the least clinical training for years. From the very beginning until now, Vulcan's mission has always been to help people with limb amputation minimizing financial and emotional difficulties during their journey to make their life and their families better and happier. To do that, Vulcan has set its goal to never stop developing new technology and creating more innovative products with the lowest cost for the disabled community.

