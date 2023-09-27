Qatar Automobiles Company Unveils Special 'Back To School' Offer On Mitsubishi Vehicles

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar Automobiles Company, the authorised distributor of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation in Qatar, launched the 'Back to School' offer to enable parents to buy Mitsubishi cars and leverage from a wide range of benefits.

Valid until October 15, 2023, the offer includes Outlander, ASX and Xpander. The Outlander price starts from QR2,545 per month, ASX price starts from QR1,876 per month, while the Xpander price starts from QR1,880 with inhouse financing options with special interest through NBK Financial Services. Benefits of the offer include 1-year free insurance, 1-year free registration, 6-year extended warranty or 200,000 km mileage, and free window tinting from Ziebart. In addition, customers have the option to trade-in their old Mitsubishi car and leverage from the great offer.

Outlander

This premium quality seven-seater Outlander received a complete design overhaul and features rugged performance that's perfect for today's dynamic environment as well as innovative technology which can enhance the driving experience in more ways than one! Additionally, this safety-centric model comes equipped with a host of advanced features that ensure occupants remain safe at all times.The Outlander's exterior design portrays a confident and strong personality, achieved through the“Bold Stride” design concept.

Available in 2WD and 4WD options, the all-new Outlander enjoys a newly developed 2.5L gasoline engine which produces an improved maximum power of 181/6,000 hp/rpm, 8.9% better than previous generation, and a maximum torque of 244/3,600 nm/rpm. Fuel efficiency has also improved by 2.6% over the previous model, thanks to the 8- speed sport mode continuously variable transmission.

ASX

With a new look, new technology and a new more powerful engine, ASX now adopts Mitsu's latest Dynamic Shield front design language with LED headlights and taillights. Mitsubishi also designed a fresh rear skid plate finished in silver to make the ASX seem a bit more rugged. The 2.0-litre engine gives all the power needed for all trips. MIVEC technology allows the engine to combine maximum power output, fuel efficiency, and environmental performance. The Maximum Torque of the engine is 197Nm / 4,200rpm generating a maximum output of 110kW.

Xpander

The Mitsubishi Xpander provides the best of both worlds. The interior enjoys plenty of cabin space, storage facilities and smart technologies, and the exterior's bold styling does not compromise on high ground clearance, handling stability, and overall driving experience.

Even with passengers in the third-row seats, luggage space remains sufficient to accommodate four 4-gallon water bottles. Storage features in the Xpander in addition to the glove box include door pockets, drink holders, seatback pockets, floor console box, passenger seat undertray, and underfloor luggage area.

The front of the Xpander has a futuristic look and features a chrome upper grille, swept-back LED headlights, and daytime running lights and incorporates Mitsubishi Motors' Dynamic Shield signature look that offers greater protection for pedestrians and passengers alike.

Power is provided by the spirited and responsive 1.5-litre 16-valve Dual overhead camshaft engine with advanced MIVEC - Mitsubishi Innovative Valve timing Electronic Control system – making it easy for the Xpander to carry seven adults uphill with ease.

All the cars are available now in Mitsubishi Motors Showroom on Salwa road. Customers can visit the showroom at Salwa Road from Saturday to Thursday from 8 am to 9 pm and on Friday from 5 pm to 9 pm, and Al Khor Showroom from Saturday to Wednesday from 8 am to 8 pm, and on Thursday from 8 am to 3 pm.