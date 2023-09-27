How Swiss Parties Court The Kosovar Diaspora

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Sanija Ameti beams from a metre-high billboard at the airport in Kosovo's capital Pristina. The green-liberal politician wishes travelers a good flight – in Albanian. The billboard reminds them to put Ameti's name on the ballot paper when they vote in next month's federal elections.

Ameti is not running in Kosovo, but for the Swiss House of Representatives. The 31-year-old local councillor for Zurich wants to go to Berne. Yet she fired the starting shot for her election campaign hundreds of kilometres away from the Swiss capital.