Enemy Opens Fire On Sumy Region's Border Areas Three Times Last Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 27, 2023, Russian troops opened fire on the Sumy region's border areas three times.

The relevant statement was made by Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Eighteen explosions were recorded. Such communities as Krasnopillia and Seredyna-Buda came under enemy fire,” the report states.

In particular, Russians attacked the Krasnopillia community with mortars. Six explosions were recorded.

Additionally, the enemy fired 12 mortar bombs at the Seredyna-Buda community.

A reminder that, on September 26, 2023, Russian troops launched 10 missile strikes and 77 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 44 times on Ukrainian positions and civilian objects.