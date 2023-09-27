‘Deeply Embarrassing’: Justin Trudeau After Nazi Veteran Honoured In Canadian Parliament

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke for the first time since a Ukrainian Nazi Veteran was honoured in the Canadian Parliament and called the incident“deeply embarrassing”.

The Canadian Prime Minister stated that this was "deeply embarrassing to the Canadian Parliament and by extension to all Canadians."

During the visit to Canada this week by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trudeau met and recognized a veteran of the SS's 14th Waffen-Grenadier Division, a Nazi division.

During the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Canadian parliamentarians gave Yaroslav Hunka, 98, two standing ovations.

Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota apologized to the Jewish community on Sunday. He'd paid homage to Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian immigrant, during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Canada on Friday, telling the House of Commons Hunka had "fought for Ukrainian independence." It was later pointed out that Hunka served in the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, a Nazi military unit.

Trudeau's "appalling error in judgment" was brought to light by Pierre Poilievre, leader of Canada's opposition.

In response to criticism, Poilievre resorted to social media to urge the Prime Minister issue an apology.

Speaker Anthony Rota apologized to the Jewish community in Canada and all across the world in response to the criticism. He regretted his unilateral choice to acknowledge a person in the gallery during the speech of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Canadian Parliament.

The Kremlin said on Monday it was "outrageous" that a Ukrainian man who served in one of Adolf Hitler's Waffen SS units during World War Two had been presented to Canada's parliament last week

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the episode showed a careless disregard for historical truth, and that the memory of Nazi crimes must be preserved. as a hero.