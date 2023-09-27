Azerbaijani Oil Prices Show Slight Growth

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The price for
Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of
Augusta on September 26 increased by 29 cents and amounted to
$99.35 per barrel, Trend reports, referring to the source from the
country's oil and gas market.
The price of Azeri Light on FOB bases in the Turkish port of
Ceyhan grew by 30 cents to $98.31 per barrel.
Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea
port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk
pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled
$81.05 per barrel, up by 71 cents as compared to the previous
price.
The cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North
Sea, rose by 74 cents compared to the previous price and made up
$94.14 per barrel on September 26.
The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on September 27.
