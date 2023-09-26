Wednesday, 27 September 2023 07:07 GMT

UAE President Issues Emiri Decree Appointing Khalifa Bin Tahnoon Chairman Of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court


9/26/2023 11:31:04 PM

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2023 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has issued an Emiri decree appointing Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

MENAFN26092023000061011009ID1107148378

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search