UAE President Issues Emiri Decree Appointing Khalifa Bin Tahnoon Chairman Of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court

ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2023 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has issued an Emiri decree appointing Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

