Iraq Finalises Oil Export Data For August

By John Lee.
Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for August:
Total exports of crude oil: 106,122,679 barrels Revenues from crude oil exports: $8.997 billion Oil fields in central and southern Iraq accounted for 105,236,963 barrels of crude oil exports. Exports from Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan have been suspended . Oil exports to Jordan by truck were 464,725 barrels. Exports from Qayyarah were 420,991 barrels. Average daily crude oil exports: 3.423 milllion barrels pre day, slightly down from 3.444 million bpd in July. Average price per barrel: $84.787.
July's export figures can be viewed here.
(Source: Ministry of Oil)
