Karbala Refinery Capacity Increased To 140,000 Bpd

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has announced the increase in production capacity at the Karbala refinery to 140,000 barrels per day (bpd), following the activation of several production units.

Mr. Hamed Younis, the Deputy Minister for Refining Affairs, said that the Ministry is committed to implementing the directives of the Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Oil Minister, Mr. Hayan Abdul Ghani, and the government program to operate the refinery at its full design capacity of 140,000 bpd.

Today, the refinery operates at its full operational capacity of 100 percent following the activation of the Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) unit in coordination with contracting companies.

Mr. Younis also highlighted the efficient operation of the FCC assistant unit, aimed at producing high-octane gasoline. He explained that the FCC unit is the first of its kind in Iraq to produce 96 RON octane gasoline, emphasizing the refinery's contribution to covering a significant portion of domestic consumption.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)