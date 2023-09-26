Microsoft's Cryptocurrency Endeavor: The Integration Of Crypto Wallet In Xbox Revealed

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Recently, the global software giant Microsoft has been under the spotlight for its intended integration of cryptocurrency wallet features into its premier gaming console, the Xbox. With the world of digital assets proliferating, such developments indicate a promising fusion of gaming and crypto ecosystems.

Sources have unveiled that Microsoft's undisclosed plans were accidentally revealed due to leaked documents from the Federal Trade Commission 's (FTC) legal proceedings against the company. This litigation surrounds the FTC's efforts to halt Microsoft's mammoth $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Consequently, these unintentionally disclosed documents offered an illuminating glimpse into Microsoft's forthcoming Xbox innovations.

Interestingly, among the various upgrades in the pipeline for the Xbox, the documents hinted at the introduction of a disc-less Xbox Series X, an innovative gyro controller, and a groundbreaking hybrid Xbox slated for a 2028 launch. Yet, the most notable revelation was the roadmap from May 2022, which highlighted the integration of a crypto wallet in the forthcoming Xbox iteration.

Phil Spencer, the spearhead of Xbox, acknowledged the year-old nature of these documents, voicing his dismay over the unintended disclosure.

Drawing from other insights, there's an intrinsic bond between digital assets and gaming . The embrace of cross-chain wallets in Xbox could pave the way for future game creators to grant players genuine value derivation from virtual gaming realms, promoting genuine digital asset possession, decentralized markets led by players, and a significant dip in digital economy fraud.

Such a crypto incorporation has the power to revolutionize the booming $76 billion in-game microtransaction sector.

While Microsoft's crypto aspirations remain largely under wraps, the rumor mill has been churning for quite some time. Besides Microsoft, industry titans like Amazon , Google, Sony, and Meta have reportedly been toying with crypto integrations.

However, it's essential to note the recent stringent stance of US regulators on cryptocurrency, which has somewhat curtailed the enthusiasm surrounding the digital asset sector.

Despite the ongoing regulatory hurdles, Microsoft and Activision remain optimistic, extending their merger deadline to October 18 to address the pending regulatory apprehensions. The deal recently received preliminary approval in the UK.

The post Microsoft's Cryptocurrency Endeavor: The Integration of Crypto Wallet in Xbox Revealed appeared first on CryptoMode .